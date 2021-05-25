C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

Shares of AI stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Also, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,104,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

