Cabot Co. (CBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 11th

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Cabot has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

NYSE CBT opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.68. Cabot has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $63.52.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

