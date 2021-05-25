Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) Insider Fady Khallouf Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

On Tuesday, May 18th, Fady Khallouf acquired 988,424 shares of Cadogan Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £39,536.96 ($51,655.29).

Shares of LON CAD opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 22.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.82 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.49. Cadogan Petroleum plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. The company held working interests in two license areas, such as Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

