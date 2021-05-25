CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.38.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CAE to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CAE opened at C$35.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 921.03. CAE has a 12-month low of C$18.33 and a 12-month high of C$39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

