Caleres Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,700 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,602% compared to the typical volume of 396 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $945.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.68. Caleres has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,150. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after buying an additional 282,981 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Caleres by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 159,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

