Callisto Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $146,223.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $30.03 million and $146,223.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.18 or 0.06940925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00205628 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

