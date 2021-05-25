Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,907 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $27,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $319.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.38. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

