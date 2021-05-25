Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $25.81 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $25,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 62,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 151,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,540.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,066 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average is $111.39.

