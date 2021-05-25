Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $30.88 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,964 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $497.83 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

