Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 660,880 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $21,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

