Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,361.04 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,990.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.