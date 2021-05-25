Campbell Soup Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.
NYSE:CPB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,487. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
