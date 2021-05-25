Campbell Soup Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,487. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

