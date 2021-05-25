Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 5.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 240,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,346,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 4.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

