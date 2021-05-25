Canaccord Genuity Boosts Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Price Target to C$7.50

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FRMUF remained flat at $$5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

