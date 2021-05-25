Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares Dividend of $1.14

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.1437 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDPYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

