Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.