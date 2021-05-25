CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Shares Up 3.3%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 12,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 181,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW)

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

