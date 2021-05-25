Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 35.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 93.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 29.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $284.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

