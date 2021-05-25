Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Alector worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $428,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 59,475 shares of company stock worth $1,157,877 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALEC opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.02. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

