Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

