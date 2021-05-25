Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 441.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $20,040,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

NYSE APD opened at $299.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.44. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

