Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,603,425 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,603,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSM. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,071 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.