Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.