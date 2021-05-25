Capital Square LLC Buys 1,198 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 97,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,214,477. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

