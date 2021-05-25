Capital Square LLC Buys 356 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,444. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

