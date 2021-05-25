Capital Square LLC Invests $336,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SCHG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

