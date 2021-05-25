Capital Square LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Capital Square LLC lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

OHI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,707. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

