Capital Square LLC Purchases 3,425 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,342,000 after buying an additional 100,428 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 462,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 69,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,046,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 73,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 86,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,667,301. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

