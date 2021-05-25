Capri (CPRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Capri to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CPRI opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93.

Several research firms have commented on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

