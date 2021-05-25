Capstone Mining (CS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Capstone Mining (TSE: CS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$7.75.

5/17/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.25.

5/4/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.80 to C$7.00.

4/29/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.65 to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

4/28/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$4.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.50.

CS stock opened at C$5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.43. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$6.64.

Get Capstone Mining Corp alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,253,648.18. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,689.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,539,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,715,073.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.