Carbon (CRBN) Trading 36.4% Lower Over Last Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Carbon has a market cap of $5.37 million and $180,955.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00344640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00181551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003729 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.29 or 0.00799917 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,636,136 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

