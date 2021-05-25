Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 99.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.