CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

