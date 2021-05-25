Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $201.60

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $201.60 and last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

