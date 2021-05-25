Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Carvana makes up 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 16,567.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,997 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.73, for a total transaction of $2,888,037.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,241 shares of company stock worth $266,865,035 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $8.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,424. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.79 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

