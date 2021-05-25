Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.92. 23,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,104. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,537,810.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,254 shares of company stock valued at $25,218,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.