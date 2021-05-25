Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.92. 23,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,104. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,537,810.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,254 shares of company stock valued at $25,218,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.