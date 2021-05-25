Castor Maritime Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, May 28th (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CTRM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.36. 158,371,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,257,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Castor Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $327.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 14.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRM. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the first quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 174.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Castor Maritime by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

