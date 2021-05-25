CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post sales of $27.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.64 million and the highest is $27.65 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $104.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $106.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.65 million, with estimates ranging from $106.16 million to $107.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

CTT stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $591.74 million, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

