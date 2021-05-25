Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

CBOE stock opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

