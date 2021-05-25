Ccore Price Hits $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 130.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $32,171.29 and approximately $65.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.57 or 0.00953831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.76 or 0.09996332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.