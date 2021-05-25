Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTTRY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

MTTRY remained flat at $$1.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Ceconomy has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

