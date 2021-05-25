Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.54.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Centene by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

