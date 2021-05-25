Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

CENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. 152,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

