Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $294.49 million, a P/E ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $278,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $177,225.00. Insiders have sold 88,411 shares of company stock worth $1,967,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.