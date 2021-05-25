Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Century Casinos reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNTY. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Century Casinos by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 653,596 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 849,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNTY opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $415.84 million, a PE ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 3.15.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.