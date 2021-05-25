Champion Iron (CIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Champion Iron to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.28. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$2.26 and a 1-year high of C$6.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIA. Scotiabank upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

