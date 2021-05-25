Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.24

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.24 and last traded at C$13.17, with a volume of 17681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,878.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,742.86%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

