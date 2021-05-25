Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,215 shares of company stock worth $46,849,109. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.02. 49,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,073. The stock has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.53 and its 200 day moving average is $181.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

