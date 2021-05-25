Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 555,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 390,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.03. 9,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

