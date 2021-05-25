Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

